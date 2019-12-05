'Studio CHOOM' reveals behind-the-scenes look at HyunA's 'Flower Shower' MV and choreography

'Studio CHOOM' has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at HyunA's "Flower Shower" music video and choreography.



The above video features HyunA on her MV set with 'Studio CHOOM' dancers, and they later go over the full, original choreography for the song. "Flower Shower" is HyunA's first release as a P-Nation artist after signing with the label alongside her boyfriend E'Dawn this past January.



Watch HyunA's "Flower Shower" MV here if you missed it and the behind-the-scenes video above!





