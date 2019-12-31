3

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

SF9 drop dynamic bracelet in '9lory' trailer

AKP STAFF

SF9 have dropped a dynamic bracelet in their trailer for '9lory'!

In the trailer, Insung drops a mysterious bracelet onto the floor, and the SF9 members each show dynamic performances in short clips. SF9 are releasing their first full album 'First Collection' on January 7, 6PM KST.

Check out SF9's '9lory' trailer above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

  1. SF9
  2. 9LORY
1 257 Share 100% Upvoted

0

kyrakolor29 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Have I mentioned that I love SF9?

Cause, I love SF9

Share
Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
7 hours ago   75   65,958
SF9
SF9 drop dynamic bracelet in '9lory' trailer
26 minutes ago   1   250
Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
7 hours ago   75   65,958

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND