SF9 drop dynamic bracelet in '9lory' trailer

SF9 have dropped a dynamic bracelet in their trailer for '9lory'!



In the trailer, Insung drops a mysterious bracelet onto the floor, and the SF9 members each show dynamic performances in short clips. SF9 are releasing their first full album 'First Collection' on January 7, 6PM KST.



Check out SF9's '9lory' trailer above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!