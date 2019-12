Director Bong Joon Ho appeared on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'.

The highly acclaimed director is currently being applauded worldwide for his work on the movie ‘Parasite’ which became the first Korean film to win the Palme d'Or. In the interview, he talks about his 8-minute standing ovation at Cannes, the process behind making the movie, and more with the help of a translator.

