'New Journey To The West 7' cast members pair up to sing famous duet songs in costume

On the December 27 broadcast of tvN's 'New Journey To The West 7', cast members Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O. transformed into famous movie characters!

After several high energy games to obtain dinner, the cast launched 'New Journey To The West's first ever duet singing competition, pairing off into randomly selected duos! Lee Soo Geun and Eun Ji Won became a pair, Kang Ho Dong coupled up with Super Junior's Kyuhyun, and best friends Song Min Ho and P.O. were together once again.

Each team chose a famous duet song to perform - Song Min Ho and P.O. chose IU & 2AM Seulong's "Nagging", Kang Ho Dong and Kyuhyun chose Park Jung Hyun & Lim Jae Bum's "Scars Deeper Than Love", and Eun Ji Won and Lee Soo Geun went with Lee So Ra & Kim Hyun Chul's "The Blue in You".

The winning scores were decided by combining the technical score provided by the karaoke machine, as well as 'artistic points' given by staff members. Watch each team's performances above and below!