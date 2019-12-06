6

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Bom x Dara reveal studio MV teaser for 'First Snow'

AKP STAFF

Park Bom and Dara are collaborating on a new track!

"First Snow" is a special holiday duet featuring former 2NE1 members Park Bom and Dara. It's their first ever official duet and second collaboration following Park Bom's "Spring" this past March.  

Park Bom x Dara's "First Snow" drops on December 10 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?

  1. 2NE1
  2. Park Bom
  3. Dara
  4. FIRST SNOW
1 947 Share 100% Upvoted

0

orangemaster742 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Omg omg I did not know it will be a collab again. Kyaaa my blackjack heart is so happy.

Share
Nell
Nell misses the past in 'Cliché' MV
58 minutes ago   0   283
JBJ95
JBJ95 call the 'Only One' in flowery MV
1 hour ago   1   495
misc.
Ash-B will drop a single album on December 12
16 hours ago   4   1,249

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND