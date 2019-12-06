Park Bom x Dara reveal studio MV teaser for 'First Snow'

Park Bom and Dara are collaborating on a new track!



"First Snow" is a special holiday duet featuring former 2NE1 members Park Bom and Dara. It's their first ever official duet and second collaboration following Park Bom's "Spring" this past March.



Park Bom x Dara's "First Snow" drops on December 10 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?