Park Bom and Dara are collaborating on a new track!
"First Snow" is a special holiday duet featuring former 2NE1 members Park Bom and Dara. It's their first ever official duet and second collaboration following Park Bom's "Spring" this past March.
Park Bom x Dara's "First Snow" drops on December 10 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?
Park Bom x Dara reveal studio MV teaser for 'First Snow'
