IU reveals special year-end gift clip '191231'

IU has revealed a special year-end gift video for fans '191231'.



In the bright video, IU and a male dance partner do a jig before time seems to put them back to sleep.



Along with the gift clip, a message revealed states, "Eight years ago, two children who separated made a regrettable promise to meet in the future, and they only looked forward to this moment after a long road. They look at each other and dance until they're breathless. Even if this music stops, they'll probably continue to dance. However, outside of time, outside of the story that we can no longer know..."



Watch IU's gift clip above!