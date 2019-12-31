3

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

ATEEZ's Jongho is chic in blue 'Action To Answer' teaser images

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ's Jongho is chic in blue in the group's latest teaser images for 'Action to Answer'.

Jongho has dueling personas from ATEEZ's "Say My Name" and "HALA HALA", which will be included in the group's epilogue mini album 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'. 

ATEEZ's 'Action To Answer' is dropping on January 6 at 6 PM KST.

  1. ATEEZ
  2. TREASURE EPILOGUE : ACTION TO ANSWER
  3. JONGHO
0 220 Share 60% Upvoted
Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
3 hours ago   47   43,398
Lee Hi
Lee Hi to parts ways with YG Entertainment
3 hours ago   47   43,398

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND