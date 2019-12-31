ATEEZ's Jongho is chic in blue in the group's latest teaser images for 'Action to Answer'.
Jongho has dueling personas from ATEEZ's "Say My Name" and "HALA HALA", which will be included in the group's epilogue mini album 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer'.
ATEEZ's 'Action To Answer' is dropping on January 6 at 6 PM KST.
3
2
Posted by54 minutes ago
ATEEZ's Jongho is chic in blue 'Action To Answer' teaser images
ATEEZ's Jongho is chic in blue in the group's latest teaser images for 'Action to Answer'.
0 220 Share 60% Upvoted
Log in to comment