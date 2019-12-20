Girls' Generation's Seohyun opens up about next stage as actress in 'Nylon' magazine

Girls' Generation's Seohyun opened up about her next stage as an actress in 'Nylon' magazine.



Seohyun is featuring as the cover model for the January issue of 'Nylon', and in her interview for the magazine, she discussed using the name Seohyun instead of her birth name Seo Joo Hyun. She expressed, "I think people are more familiar with the name Seohyun than Seo Joo Hyun. Both are me, so I decided not to think about it too hard and live as Seohyun."



The Girls' Generation maknae also talked about turning 30 (Korean age) next year, saying, "When I look back on my teens and twenties, I think about how I worked a lot and lived intensely. I think my thirties will be more relaxed than that. In any case, life only goes in one direction."



As for whether she ever wanted to work a non-celebrity job, Seohyun expressed, "I have the self-confidence to believe I'd do okay even if I was dropped off in the middle of the desert. I have a lot of self-confidence. I used to be tender and vulnerable, but I've gained more confidence now. There were times when I felt sorry for myself, but people get stronger through what they experience. I have nothing to fear right now."



In other news, Seohyun is playing the female lead in JTBC's upcoming 2-part short drama 'Hello Dracula'.