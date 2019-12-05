3

Dream Catcher x mobile game 'King's Raid' reveal animated MV for 'Not a Dream' feat. D.D.C

Dream Catcher and 'King's Raid' have dropped their music video for "Not a Dream" featuring D.D.C! 

Dream Catcher's Dami raps for the track about becoming a hero in an alternate world. "Not a Dream" is the girl group's second collaboration with the mobile game 'King's Raid' following "Deja Vu" this past September.

Watch the "Not a Dream" MV above!

