MONSTA X ask fans to pre-save their comeback album 'All About Luv', set for release next February

MONSTA X have released a pre-save link for their comeback album, 'All About Luv'!

According to the boys on December 5, 'All About Luv' will be released next year on Valentine's Day, February 14. Fans who pre-save 'All About Luv' now will be able to listen to MONSTA X's upcoming pre-release single "Middle of the Night" as soon as it drops.

The group has yet to specify more details on their comeback album such as whether it's full-length or mini-length, comeback promotion plans, etc, so stay tuned!