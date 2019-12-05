Former KARA member Jiyoung in talks to star in romantic-comedy drama

Former KARA member Jiyoung is in talks to star in the upcoming romantic-comedy drama 'Midnight Meal Man and Woman' (literal translation).



On December 5, KeyEast responded to reports that Jiyoung was cast in the series, clarifying, "Jiyoung is in talks to star in the new drama 'Midnight Meal Man and Woman'." The drama series will tell the story of a sexy chef and producer who cross paths, and if cast, Jiyoung is expected to play the lead role of Kim Ah Jin.



In related news, Jiyoung recently signed with KeyEast after promoting in Japan. Stay tuned for updates.