Crayon Pop members reunite with Soyul, Moon Hee Jun, & Jamjam on 'Superman Is Back'

Soyul's former girl group mates ChoA, Way, and Gummi will be visiting Jamjam's family on this week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Superman Is Back'!

In a special preview clip ahead of this weekend's broadcast above, you can see just how excited Jamjam is to have so many aunties visiting her! Then, when Jamjam decided to put on her butterfly wings and put on a jumping performance for her mom's former girl group mates, the Crayon Pop members reacted by saying, "Jamjam, can you say 'jumping'?"

Catch Crayon Pop's fun reunion featuring their newest member Jamjam, as well as Soyul and her fellow members' openhearted recollections about their past days, on the December 22 broadcast of 'Superman Is Back'!

