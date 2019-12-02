Block B's U-Kwon gives fans special preview of the choreography for solo single 'Fuego'

U-Kwon has dropped another teaser ahead of the release of his new solo single "Fuego"!

On December 2 KST, the Block B member released a 'dance practice preview' video through his official YouTube channel. In the clip, he is seen practicing the choreography for the song with his dancers in a KQ Entertainment practice room. A dancehall-inspired beat plays in the background, giving fans a taste of what the single will sound like.



During the video, U-Kwon expresses concern about how difficult the choreography looks, especially when compared to how little he has been dancing recently. However, his moves seem almost effortless when the video cuts to scenes of him practicing.

Meanwhile, "Fuego" is set for release on December 3 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the video above!