ASTRO members Jinjin, MJ, Rocky, and Sanha visited the 'NewsAde' studio recently for a game of 'This or That'!

The members had to choose between options like "Americano vs. latte?" (to which the two maknae members chose neither!), "Call vs. text?", "Bread vs. rice cake?", "Pork vs. beef?", "Isle seat vs. window seat on an airplane?", and more!

Watch the full clip above to see why the members suddenly got embarrassed, why they started laughing, and more!