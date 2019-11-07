Zico talks about recent gathering with Block B + members' favorite song from his 'Thinking' album

1

In light of the release of his upcoming 1st full album 'Thinking Part.2', Block B's Zico shared some of his behind stories, thoughts, and feelings via a press interview. 

Block B recently garnered attention for gathering together once again, making news headlines. Zico recalled the gathering and shared, "Taeil hyung came out for one of his vacations, so we all met up. They liked 'Human' the best, they said. If I ask the members after I release albums, they give me good feedback, but it's true that we're not really the type of people to contact each other without any reasons (Laughter)." 

When asked to pick songs from his album to suggest to the general public, Zico chose "Not That Person" and "Flower Language". He reasoned, "I can confidently say that 'Not That Person' is a song with high production quality. On the other hand, 'Flower Language' is a part of my ballad series, following 'It Was Love' and 'Flower Road'. I worked hard on the production. People who enjoy listening to ballads will like this one." 

Zico's 'Thinking Part.2' is set for release this November 8 at 6 PM KST.

