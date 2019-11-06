KARD visit the 'Young Hollywood' studio to talk about 'Dumb Litty' + play the mystery box game

The ladies and gentlemen of KARD were the next K-Pop artists to visit the 'Young Hollywood' studio in Los Angeles, California!

During their interview, the KARD members chatted about their thoughts on being one of the only new-age co-ed K-Pop groups of the generation, their super bop "Dumb Litty", being on tour again, their favorite foods, and more!

Then afterward, the members played a popular 'Young Hollywood' studio game - the mystery box challenge! Catch KARD's full interview in the clip above, and their fun game below!

