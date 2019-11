Rookie girl group LOOΠΔ has been selected as brand new endorsement models of popular school uniform brand, 'Skool Looks'!





The LOOΠΔ members will be endorsing various female student styles of 'Skool Looks' uniforms from 2019-2020 winter through spring. In their newly revealed group endorsement photo, the girls rock modern, comfortable uniform styles with neatly pressed pants.

Look forward to LOOΠΔ's upcoming campaigns with 'Skool Looks'!