2

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Hyosung sings 'Starlight' for fans in live video

AKP STAFF

Hyosung is singing "Starlight" live for fans in Genie's latest 'OneCut Live' video!

"Starlight" is about someone being a positive light in your life, and it's dedicated to Hyosung's fans, who've been with her for the past 10 years. It's the former SECRET member's first solo release in 3 years and 6 months, and it marks her 10th anniversary since her debut.

Watch Hyosung's "Starlight" MV here if you missed it and her live video above!

  1. Hyosung
  2. STARLIGHT
0 326 Share 67% Upvoted
Sulli, Hara
Kpop Idols are Human, Just like Us!
1 hour ago   1   279
Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
11 hours ago   6   80,735

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Hangul Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
ARMY Def Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Sad Clown Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Vote Jungkook Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Long Flight Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Mainstream Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND