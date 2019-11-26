Hyosung sings 'Starlight' for fans in live video

Hyosung is singing "Starlight" live for fans in Genie's latest 'OneCut Live' video!



"Starlight" is about someone being a positive light in your life, and it's dedicated to Hyosung's fans, who've been with her for the past 10 years. It's the former SECRET member's first solo release in 3 years and 6 months, and it marks her 10th anniversary since her debut.



Watch Hyosung's "Starlight" MV here if you missed it and her live video above!

