Golden Child reveal more gold in 'Wannabe' performance MV teaser

Golden Child have revealed more gold in their latest "Wannabe" music video teaser.



After their first MV teaser, Golden Child are teasing more of their choreography for their upcoming track from their first full album 'RE:BOOT'. The teaser above follows the members as they come across art covered in gold.



Golden Child's "Wannabe" and 'RE:BOOT' drop on November 18 KST. What do you think of the performance MV teaser?