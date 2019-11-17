16

Music Video
Check out SuperM's 'Let's Go Everywhere' MV!

SuperM has dropped their MV for 'Let's Go Everywhere'.

The song, a collaboration with Korean Air, will be released later tonight at 6PM KST on the 18th. The song is an electro pop dance song by Kenzie, and the MV has been airing at the beginning of all Korean Air flights. The boys have gone ahead and released the MV for the song earlier than the song release.

Proceeds from the song will be donated to the Global Citizen campaign run by the Global Poverty Project. Make sure to check out the MV above.

  1. SuperM
kpop-platypus8 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

I really like the song & yes, SuperM, let's go everywhere; but man, SM & Korean Air's planning depts are STUPID. If they'd released this 10 days ago, SuperM could've had it in the tour setlist. The MV was obviously all shot since they had parts of it in the original safety video, so why delay & miss the opportunity to have the guys promote it live to actual potential customers they KNOW are interested in Korea??? I am well & truly baffled. And if they do add this on the next leg of the tour after I just saw them in the US, I'm just gonna have to say "screw you, too, SM."

loveminseok27 pts 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

I love the video, and now want to travel via Korean Air very much! Much love to SuperM for donating the proceeds to a worthy cause.

