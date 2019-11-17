Check out SuperM's 'Let's Go Everywhere' MV!

SuperM has dropped their MV for 'Let's Go Everywhere'.

The song, a collaboration with Korean Air, will be released later tonight at 6PM KST on the 18th. The song is an electro pop dance song by Kenzie, and the MV has been airing at the beginning of all Korean Air flights. The boys have gone ahead and released the MV for the song earlier than the song release.

Proceeds from the song will be donated to the Global Citizen campaign run by the Global Poverty Project. Make sure to check out the MV above.