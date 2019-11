The outfit that BTS wore to the Grammys will be displayed at the museum.

The GRAMMY Museum will hold their 'Grammy Award Red Carpet' exhibition starting on the 20th, and one of the outfits on display will be the suits that BTS wore in the beginning of the year to attend the '61st GRAMMY Awards'. The exhibition will be on display from the 20th to next Spring.

Congratulations to BTS.