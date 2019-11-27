'Under Nineteen's Ji Jin Seok teases 'Pretend You're All Right' in live clip

Ji Jin Seok has released a live clip teaser for "Pretend You're All Right".



The 'Under Nineteen' contestant made his solo debut with "Good Night" this past June, and the teaser above reveals he's returning with another ballad. "Pretend You're All Right" is a romantic ballad about pretending you're doing okay after a breakup.



Ji Jin Seok's "Pretend You're All Right" drops on November 28 KST. What do you think of the teaser clip above?







