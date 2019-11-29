ASTRO take you behind the scenes of 'Blue Flame' MV

ASTRO have dropped the making of their music video for "Blue Flame"!



In the making-of video, the ASTRO members describe their latest track, poke fun at each other, and try to stay cool on set. "Blue Flame" is the title song of the group's sixth mini album of the same name, and it's about being instinctively attracted to someone.



Watch ASTRO's "Blue Flame" making-of video above and their MV here if you missed it!