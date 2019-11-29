Actor Kang Ha Neul's agency clarifies he'll be attending '2019 KBS Drama Awards'

Actor Kang Ha Neul's agency clarified he'll be attending the '2019 KBS Drama Awards'.



On November 29, reports revealed Kang Ha Neul would be attending the upcoming 'KBS Drama Awards' alongside his 'When The Camellia Blooms' co-star Gong Hyo Jin, but his label responded the actor would be absent due to his schedule.



However, an hour later his label clarified they'd mistaken the 'KBS Drama Awards' with the '2019 KBS Entertainment Awards'. Kang Ha Neul's label stated, "He received an offer to attend the 'KBS Entertainment Awards', but it would be difficult due to his schedule. We mistook it for the 'Entertainment Awards' and announced he wouldn't be attending. We apologize. Kang Ha Neul plans to attend the 'KBS Drama Awards'."



Kang Ha Neul and Gong Hyo Jin's drama 'When the Camellia Blooms' aired its finale on November 21 with a record 23.8% viewer rating.



In related news, the '2019 KBS Drama Awards' is being held on December 31 KST.