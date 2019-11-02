2PM's Junho tops list of idol cat lovers on 'TMI News'

2PM's Junho topped the list of idol cat lovers on 'TMI News'!



While BTS's V topped the list of best idol-pet dog pairings on the November 20th episode of 'TMI News', Junho ranked in at #1 for idol cat lovers. The 2PM member is revealed to have spent his time with 7 adorable kitties, and he even wrote his 2017 song "Fine" for his cat Rambo, who passed away.



Other idol cat lovers who made the list include Kang Daniel, Super Junior's Heechul, MONSTA X's Jooheon, WINNER's Song Min Ho and Kim Jin Woo, BTOB's Sungjae, and INFINITE's L.



Check out clips from the show above and below!



