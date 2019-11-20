BTS's V tops list of best idol-pet pairings on 'TMI News'

BTS's V topped the list of best idol-pet pairings on 'TMI News'.



The November 20th installment of 'TMI News' revealed V made sure to consult a pet expert before adopting a pup as he wanted to be as responsible as possible. Growing up in the countryside is said to have impacted the BTS member's love of animals, and after some thought, he eventually adopted his adorable dog Yeontan, who's named after a coal briquette because of his black fur. V tries to take Yeontan along with him whenever possible, and he even video chats with his pet when he's overseas.



Other artists who made the list include Crush, who wrote a song dedicated to pets and their owners, EXO's Sehun, VIXX's Ravi, BLACKPINK's Jennie, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon.



Take a look at the clips of V and the other artists who made the list above and below.



