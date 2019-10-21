TOMORROW x TOGETHER top iTunes album charts in 25 countries with 'Dream Chapter: Magic'

According to Big Hit Entertainment on October 22, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 1st full album 'Dream Chapter: Magic' has topped iTunes top album charts in a total of 25 different countries upon release!

As of October 22 at approximately 8 AM KST, TXT's 'Dream Chapter: Magic' was spotted at #1 in countries such as the U.S, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, India, etc. Furthermore, the MV group's comeback's title track "Run Away" surpassed over 1,000,000 views in just 4 hours on YouTube, proving the boys' international interest.



Congratulations, TOMORROW x TOGETHER!

