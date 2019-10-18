Watch the hilarious preview for next week's premiere of 'New Journey To The West' season 7

With 'Three Meals a Day' in the Mountain Village having aired its final episode this week, tvN's 'New Journey To The West' will be returning to viewers with season 7 come next week!

According to a preview revealed ahead of next week's season 7 premiere, 'New Journey To The West' will take place entirely in Korea this time, with cast members Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O!

In addition to the return of some of viewers' favorite games, you can catch glimpses of the cast members' newest cosplay costumes, as well as a luxury sports car..?

'New Journey To The West 7' premieres next Friday on October 25 at 9:10 PM KST!