Big Hit's adorable boy group TXT is back with their second official teaser video for their comeback "Run Away".

The boys are seen flaunting their high-class visuals in high school uniforms as they show off their charisma to the upbeat pop-rock song that is bound to have you bopping your head along with the beat. They manage to show off their youthful charm and charisma while performing.

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for more updates!