Super Junior's Leeteuk shares that he is close to BTS' j-hope's family except j-hope himself

Super Junior's Leeteuk shared how he got close to BTS' j-hope's family. In the 200th episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', aired on October 12, Leeteuk said he is well known and has recently gained popularity among the older generation in Korea due to him being the show host of 'The best cooking secrets'.



He first met j-hope's dad in a sauna in his apartment complex. He said "He first approached and said my son is also a celebrity. And then he said I'm a father of j-hope. A couple of days later, I met j-hope's mom and aunt while I was working out in the apartment gym. That's how I got to know j-hope's family. I was even invited to their house and I exchanged contacts with them. But the funny thing is, I don't have j-hope's number or have a personal friendship with him."





Check out the clip above and make sure you watch the episode if you missed the show!