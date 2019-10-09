Super Junior drop a spoiler of 'SUPER Clap' choreography in motion graphics dance video

Super Junior have dropped a spoiler of their "SUPER Clap" choreography in their motion graphics dance video teaser!



The above teaser video reveals Super Junior's dance and melody for their upcoming title track about chasing away all worries and stress by clapping. The group has already released "I Think I" and "The Crown" from their long-awaited 9th album 'Time Slip', which is set for release on October 14 KST



Watch Super Junior's motion graphics dance video teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.