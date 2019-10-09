8

Super Junior drop a spoiler of 'SUPER Clap' choreography in motion graphics dance video

Super Junior have dropped a spoiler of their "SUPER Clap" choreography in their motion graphics dance video teaser!

The above teaser video reveals Super Junior's dance and melody for their upcoming title track about chasing away all worries and stress by clapping. The group has already released "I Think I" and "The Crown" from their long-awaited 9th album 'Time Slip', which is set for release on October 14 KST

Watch Super Junior's motion graphics dance video teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

joanner222,404 pts
24 minutes ago

It looks awesome! I can’t wait 👌👌👌

pjap2 pts
31 minutes ago

Hey ELF!!

We all want SUPER clap to win a music show award right? But a lot of us are older and busier, so we can't do anything, right? Wrong! Haha.

A group of Noona ELF have come together to create a really easy guide of things that take just a few minutes every day that will help them to win M! Countdown


Have a look at the guide, and feep free to ask me any questions!
https://docs.google.com/docume...

