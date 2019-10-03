3

Project group 1THE9 of 'Under Nineteen' to return with 2nd mini album 'Blah Blah'

Project group 1THE9 of MBC's idol survival program 'Under Nineteen' will be making their first comeback since debut this October!

1THE9's 2nd mini album 'Blah Blah' is set for release this October 17, including their title track "Blah" composed by PrimeBoi. Earlier this week, 1THE9 shared a spoiler image from the set of the comeback MV filming set, letting fans in on the comeback news first. 

Meanwhile, 1THE9 made their debut back in April of this year with their 1st mini album, 'XIX'. Be on the lookout for 1THE9's official comeback teasers, kicking off soon. 

Yay!!! Finally I've been waiting so long to hear from them again since Spotlight and Domino from like March this year? It's kinda cool to see them have a comeback in October too cuz that means they'll see their former director Eunhyuk (Super Junior) on stage as rivals 😂😂 1THE9 fighting! Hopefully the packed October comeback lineup doesnt drown them.

