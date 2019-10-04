ATEEZ reveal the troops in 'Wonderland' performance preview

ATEEZ have revealed a performance preview of their track "Wonderland".



In the above clip, ATEEZ give fans a sneak peek at their choreography and their concept that draws inspiration from a military look. "Wonderland" is the title song of their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' set for release this October 8 at 6 PM KST.



Check out ATEEZ's "Wonderland" performance preview above!



