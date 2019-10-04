ATEEZ have revealed a performance preview of their track "Wonderland".
In the above clip, ATEEZ give fans a sneak peek at their choreography and their concept that draws inspiration from a military look. "Wonderland" is the title song of their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' set for release this October 8 at 6 PM KST.
Check out ATEEZ's "Wonderland" performance preview above!
6
1
Posted by43 minutes ago
ATEEZ reveal the troops in 'Wonderland' performance preview
ATEEZ have revealed a performance preview of their track "Wonderland".
0 573 Share 86% Upvoted
Log in to comment