ATEEZ's San calls 'All To Action' with his eerie individual teaser film

ATEEZ's San is the next member up for the group's mysterious comeback teaser film series, 'All To Action'.

Continuing from individual teaser films of members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, and Yeosang from the past few days, San's film gives a slightly more in-depth preview of ATEEZ's comeback sound with an eerie change to the music toward the end. Fans will be able to witness ATEEZ's comeback transformation for certain when the boys drop their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' on October 8 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for remaining members Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho, as well as more group teaser content coming soon!