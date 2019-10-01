3

0

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

ATEEZ's San calls 'All To Action' with his eerie individual teaser film

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ's San is the next member up for the group's mysterious comeback teaser film series, 'All To Action'. 

Continuing from individual teaser films of members HongjoongSeonghwa, Yunho, and Yeosang from the past few days, San's film gives a slightly more in-depth preview of ATEEZ's comeback sound with an eerie change to the music toward the end. Fans will be able to witness ATEEZ's comeback transformation for certain when the boys drop their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' on October 8 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for remaining members Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho, as well as more group teaser content coming soon!

  1. ATEEZ
1 412 Share 100% Upvoted

0

ATINY_ATEEZ9 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

So iconic ... so handsome 👑👑

Share
BTS
BTS nominated for 3 categories at '2019 MTV EMA'!
17 hours ago   20   14,357

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND