SuperM talk about what it was like to form a super K-Pop group during debut press conference

On October 2, SM Entertainment's super K-Pop group SuperM attended their debut press conference in Seoul's Dragon City hotel.

Made up of members including SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Lucas and Ten, SuperM's debut is a joint project between SM Entertainment and American music label Capitol Music Group.



During this press conference on October 2, SuperM's Baekhyun opened up about the process of forming this super K-Pop group with his fellow labelmates. Baekhyun said, "There wasn't anything difficult or problematic while we prepared for this group. Because we are SM Town. We have experience working together on collaborations on a regular basis, and it feels great forming a joint team with fellow labelmates whom I know are talented. Because all of the members were so capable and devoted, everything progressed smoothly."

Here, member Lucas added, "All of the hyungs were so kind and likable so we all became close very quickly," while Ten likewise shared, "These hyungs were hyungs I've always wanted to collaborate with, at least once in my life. I was so happy that they took good care of me."



Next, Taeyong revealed, "At first, I worried about a lot of things. As a hoobae artist, because I grew up watching the hyungs promote, I wondered if I would be able to get on their levels. But I think I worried for nothing. When we were all together, we just laughed all the time. That's how much fun we had [preparing for the group]."





Meanwhile, SuperM will be debuting this October 4 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'SuperM'.