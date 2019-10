K-Pop super group SuperM is scheduled to appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' next week!

On October 2, SuperM announced that their guest appearance on CBS's 'The Ellen Show' will be this October 9. Meanwhile, SuperM's highly-anticipated debut with their 1st mini album, also called 'SuperM', is set for release this October 4! They'll be holding their debut showcase a day after on October 5 at 7 PM PST live, from Capitol Records in Hollywood.

Get pumped for SuperM, coming soon!