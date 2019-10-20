Netizens LOL at 'Genie' Dahyun surprising people with her costume, including TWICE's Mina

Netizens spotted a few hilarious moments at TWICE's fan meeting.

Recently, TWICE held their annual fan meeting 'ONCE Halloween 2' to celebrate their 4th debut anniversary. As is the tradition, all the members dressed up to display their amazing ability to transform into a new character! Among them was Genie from 'Aladdin', perfectly characterized by Dahyun.

Naturally, Dahyun's flawless costume and make-up stunned the fans and other members of TWICE. In one GIF, produced by a fan, Mina is unable to look at Dahyun in the face, because she can't stop laughing!

In another moment, Dahyun walks around freely in the concert pit where many fans and staff members are waiting to see the members. In the GIF below, a lady photographer who was focused on shooting another subject, suddenly turns around and takes a step back after unexpectedly seeing Dahyun!

Looking at the moments, Netizens left comments laughing away at Dahyun and the reactions: "OMG I die", "Too funny llolool", "That lady who was taking the photographs was so shocked LOL", "She's taking a few steps back lol"

Any other fun moments you found? Out of all the costumes worn by TWICE, which one is your favorite this year?

i have no words pic.twitter.com/U1hTACmhQg — dahyun pics (@dubupics) October 20, 2019