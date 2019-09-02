Woollim Entertainment trainees reveal dynamic chemistry in 'W Project 4's '1 Minute 1 Second' MV

The fourth installment of Woollim Entertainment's collaborative 'W Project' has officially been unveiled!



On September 2 at 6 PM KST, the agency released the music video for 'W Project 4's digital single "1 Minute 1 Second." The song is a future bass-inspired pop dance track with a lyrical melody and sensual sound. The lyrics express the emotions of a man wanting the person that he loves to return to him.



The Woollim Entertainment artists selected for the project are none other than previously unrevealed trainee Lee Sung Jin and the five trainees who appeared on Mnet's 'Produce X 101', Lee Hyeop, Hwang Yun Seong, Ju Chang Uk, Kim Dong Yoon, and Kim Min Seo. In the video, the six trainees show their dynamic performance chemistry with sleek choreography and strong vocals.



Check out the full music video for "1 Minute 1 Second" above!