Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

1

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Woollim Entertainment trainees reveal dynamic chemistry in 'W Project 4's '1 Minute 1 Second' MV

AKP STAFF

The fourth installment of Woollim Entertainment's collaborative 'W Project' has officially been unveiled!

On September 2 at 6 PM KST, the agency released the music video for 'W Project 4's digital single "1 Minute 1 Second." The song is a future bass-inspired pop dance track with a lyrical melody and sensual sound. The lyrics express the emotions of a man wanting the person that he loves to return to him.

The Woollim Entertainment artists selected for the project are none other than previously unrevealed trainee Lee Sung Jin and the five trainees who appeared on Mnet's 'Produce X 101', Lee Hyeop, Hwang Yun Seong, Ju Chang Uk, Kim Dong Yoon, and Kim Min Seo. In the video, the six trainees show their dynamic performance chemistry with sleek choreography and strong vocals.

Check out the full music video for "1 Minute 1 Second" above!

  1. misc.
  2. WOOLLIM ENTERTAINMENT
  3. LEE SUNG JIN
  4. LEE HYEOP
  5. PRODUCE X 101
  6. HWANG YUN SEONG
  7. JU CHANG UK
  8. KIM DONG YOON
  9. KIM MIN SEO
0 478 Share 80% Upvoted
TWICE
Estée Lauder Korea Unveils Stunning TWICE CF
4 hours ago   6   2,706
GFriend (Girlfriend), SinB, SF9
SF9 and GFriend's SinB get casual for 'EVISU'
3 hours ago   0   2,770
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel reveals official fan club name!
4 days ago   36   27,810

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND