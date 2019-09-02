2PM's Taecyeon becomes Korea's promotional ambassador for Taiwan tourism

Taecyeon has become the official Korean promotional ambassador for Taiwan travel.

According to a statement released by the Taiwan Tourism Bureau on September 2, the 2PM member will be opening the second generation of Taiwanese tourism in their new campaign. As the ambassador, he will be showing Korean travelers the many different charms and sides of Taiwan.



So far, Taecyeon has already finished filming a promotional video in Taiwan after visiting the country from August 21-24. The campaign will be a three part series starting this month, which will include televised commercials.

