Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

F.T. Island drops tracklist for seventh mini album 'Zapping'

F.T. Island is gearing up to make a comeback!

On September 2 KST, the group's agency FNC Entertainment revealed the tracklist for the band's seventh mini album 'Zapping.' Including the album's title track "Quit," the album will include five new songs in total.

This comeback will reportedly be the band's final release before lead singer Hongki's military enlistment on September 30.

Meanwhile, 'Zapping' is set for release on September 9 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the tracklist for the album below!

