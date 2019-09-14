4

3

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

We In The Zone excites fans with video teaser for upcoming album

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group We In The Zone has dropped a new teaser video.

On September 15, We In The Zone surprised fans by announcing their official comeback with a 2nd mini album. After debuting with the title song "Let's Get Loud", the boys have released a digital single "Emotion" earlier this month while preparing for this new album. In the video, little glimpses of the members are displayed in a retro style, with the last scene unveiling the month of their comeback.

Stay tuned for more details until their official comeback!

  1. We In The Zone
0 235 Share 57% Upvoted
Cheetah, 2NE1, Park Bom
This Fanmade Music Video became trending.
2 hours ago   2   1,239

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND