We In The Zone excites fans with video teaser for upcoming album

Rookie boy group We In The Zone has dropped a new teaser video.

On September 15, We In The Zone surprised fans by announcing their official comeback with a 2nd mini album. After debuting with the title song "Let's Get Loud", the boys have released a digital single "Emotion" earlier this month while preparing for this new album. In the video, little glimpses of the members are displayed in a retro style, with the last scene unveiling the month of their comeback.

Stay tuned for more details until their official comeback!