Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 26 days ago

CHOON Entertainment's We In The Zone makes their debut with hip-hop infused MV

We In The Zone has officially made their debut!

On May 27, the CHOON Entertainment boy group released their debut mini album, which includes five tracks including title song "Let's Get Loud." The group consists of Eson, Joo An, Min, Kyeong Heon, and Si Hyun, who was previously active as one-half of duo Yong Guk & Si Hyun.

"Let's Get Loud" is a fun track with an impressive melody line fusing deep house and hip-hop together. The lyrics deal with the members' dreams and worries, as well as the promises that they make themselves.

Meanwhile, the group intends on holding a showcase for their fans on the day of the album's release before promoting on various music programs.

Check out the music video for "Let's Get Loud" above!

soum2,728 pts 26 days ago
26 days ago

I really like this debut song it's a bop! Already have it on repeat since it came out.The beat is perfect for the summer and the rap sounds good too. I think I am going to stan this group :)

Ricu2,305 pts 26 days ago
26 days ago

I like this! ^^

