SuperM launches official online store with merchandise including AR tees, dad hats, & more!

SuperM has opened up an online store for merchandise goods!

On September 15, SuperM dispersed the link to their online store that has made multiple items available for pre-order. In addition to their upcoming physical album, the merchandises include individual t-shirt, key rings, slogans, sticker packs, "dad hats," hoodies, and AR tees for each member.

With these AR (Augmented Reality) tees, you can scan the print on the t-shirt using your phone and see a digitally moving image that shows up as a video poster. Check out the reactions of the boys each wearing their own AR tees below!

So far, items for Baekhyun, Taeyong, Ten, and Lucas are available for pre-order, but all listed items will be shipped after October 4, the day of the album release.

Which items in the store look the most attractive to you?