TEEN TEEN has dropped two individual teaser videos!

On September 16, the upcoming male rookie trio from Maroo Entertainment has released individual teasers for Lee Tae Seung and Lee Jin Woo. Together with Lee Woo Jin, all three members are former contestants from 'Produce X 101'. In just a few days, on September 18, they will release their 1st mini album, titled 'Very, On Top'.

Check out Lee Tae Seung and Lee Jin Woo's charming teasers above and below!