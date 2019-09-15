KARD members are real gods and goddesses in teaser photos for 'Dumb Litty'

KARD released individual teaser photo sets for their comeback.

On September 16, KARD began to unveil sneak peeks of their upcoming concept for "Dumb Litty", their 2nd digital single. As an exciting concept, the four members of KARD became symbols of Greek and Roman gods and goddesses! Jiwoo represented Athena and Hera and Somin transformed into Chloris and Aphrodite, while J.seph became Dionysus and Ares and B.M turned into Zeus and Thor.

[Athena]

[Hera]

[Chloris]

[Aphrodite]

[Dionysus]

[Ares]

[Zeus]

[Thor]

Are you excited to learn about the myth of each character? Stay tuned for more until KARD's official comeback on September 22.