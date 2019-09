NU'EST has released a new pre-trailer for their upcoming comeback.

On September 30, the boy group revealed an animated teaser that introduces a whole new chapter of their fairy tale-like concept. Moving on from their previous story of knighthood, the group now writes that the "book has been closed," but that a new question is left to be asked.

Check out the video to find out what the question is!

Stay tuned for more updates for NU'EST new comeback.