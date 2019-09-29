Polaris Entertainment launches logo for upcoming multi artist group TRIPLEME





Polaris Entertainment has launched a new logo for an upcoming group.

On September 30, many were left confounded when Polaris Entertainment revealed a new logo with an announcement of a "multi artist group," called TRIPLEME. The logo is a pyramid design with three lines and a star on the bottom. As of now, the agency has yet to reveal whether the group will be female, male, or mixed gender.

Polaris Entertainment is home to idols such as Ladies' Code and LOONA (under sub-label BlockBerry Creative). Any guesses on this new project?