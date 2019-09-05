Kassy waits all day in 'Story of Night Fall' MV

Kassy has dropped her music video for "Story of Night Fall".



In the MV, Kassy waits all day long for a love that doesn't seem to come along. "Story of Night Fall", the title track of her 2nd mini album 'Rewind', is an emotional ballad with a retro vibe, and the singer herself co-wrote the lyrics.



Watch Kassy's "Story of Night Fall" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.