Kassy has dropped her music video for "Story of Night Fall".
In the MV, Kassy waits all day long for a love that doesn't seem to come along. "Story of Night Fall", the title track of her 2nd mini album 'Rewind', is an emotional ballad with a retro vibe, and the singer herself co-wrote the lyrics.
Watch Kassy's "Story of Night Fall" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Kassy waits all day in 'Story of Night Fall' MV
