Bolbbalgan4 wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Dream Catcher, The Boyz, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, TEEN TEEN made their debut with "It's On You," ANS debuted with "Boom Boom," and Hyun Su performed debut single "If." 3YE came back with "OOMM (Out Of My Mind)," Seventeen returned with "Fear," LABOUM returned with "Firework," Dream Catcher made a comeback with "Deja Vu," WeGirls came back with "Ride," and Chung Dong Ha returned with "What Is Love."

As for the winner, Kassy, X1, and Bolbbalgan4 were this week's nominees. In the end, Bolbbalgan4 won with their single "Workaholic."

Other performers were The Boyz, Rocket Punch, CLC, IZ, EVERGLOW, and YJP.



Check out this week's performances below!

==

DEBUT: TEEN TEEN







===

COMEBACK: Seventeen







==

COMEBACK: LABOUM







==

COMEBACK: Dream Catcher







==

COMEBACK: 3YE







==

CLC







==

EVERGLOW









==

The Boyz







==

Rocket Punch







<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>





