Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Bolbbalgan4 wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from Dream Catcher, The Boyz, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with actress Shin Eun Soo, Seventeen's Mingyu, solo artist Lim Ji Min, and VERIVERY's Kangmin!

On today's episode, TEEN TEEN made their debut with "It's On You," ANS debuted with "Boom Boom," and Hyun Su performed debut single "If." 3YE came back with "OOMM (Out Of My Mind)," Seventeen returned with "Fear," LABOUM returned with "Firework," Dream Catcher made a comeback with "Deja Vu," WeGirls came back with "Ride," and Chung Dong Ha returned with "What Is Love."

As for the winner, KassyX1, and Bolbbalgan4 were this week's nominees. In the end, Bolbbalgan4 won with their single "Workaholic."

Other performers were The BoyzRocket Punch, CLC, IZEVERGLOW, and YJP.

Check out this week's performances below!

DEBUT: TEEN TEEN


COMEBACK: Seventeen


COMEBACK: LABOUM



COMEBACK: Dream Catcher


COMEBACK: 3YE


CLC


EVERGLOW




The Boyz


Rocket Punch




moo_oneus6 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

I like tht thy wins mostly by public recognition

DG2522,302 pts 19 hours ago 0
19 hours ago

I still can't get over Dejavu. It's such a good song.

Share

