Get to know the members of Rocket Punch including their names, profiles, fun facts, and more!

Here's your chance to learn the names, profiles, and fun facts of each of the 6 Rocket Punch members, with 'NewsAde'!

Made up of members Yeonhee, Sooyoon, Yunkyung, Sohee, Dahyun, and Juri, Rocket Punch freshly debuted back in August with their 1st mini album, 'Pink Punch'. Through their fast-paced, 'Talking Profile' interview above, you can learn basic facts about the girls like their birthdays, blood types, lunar zodiac animals, nicknames, etc. As the interview goes on, there are more fun questions too like what their favorite and least favorite foods are, what their first memories are, and more!

Don't miss Rocket Punch's aegyo-filled 'Talking Profile' interview!