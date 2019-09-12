2

5

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

Get to know the members of Rocket Punch including their names, profiles, fun facts, and more!

AKP STAFF

Here's your chance to learn the names, profiles, and fun facts of each of the 6 Rocket Punch members, with 'NewsAde'!

Made up of members Yeonhee, Sooyoon, Yunkyung, Sohee, Dahyun, and Juri, Rocket Punch freshly debuted back in August with their 1st mini album, 'Pink Punch'. Through their fast-paced, 'Talking Profile' interview above, you can learn basic facts about the girls like their birthdays, blood types, lunar zodiac animals, nicknames, etc. As the interview goes on, there are more fun questions too like what their favorite and least favorite foods are, what their first memories are, and more!

Don't miss Rocket Punch's aegyo-filled 'Talking Profile' interview!

  1. Rocket Punch
1 519 Share 29% Upvoted

0

Hermand1,528 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Yunkyung is so small, pretty, and cute ^^

Share
DAY6
DAY6 to appear on Fox 5's 'Good Day New York'
6 hours ago   2   2,460
TWICE's Jihyo Voted as The Queen of KPOP 2019
22 minutes ago   1   318
See you soon: RENDEZVOUS.
40 minutes ago   0   231
DAY6
DAY6 to appear on Fox 5's 'Good Day New York'
6 hours ago   2   2,460

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND